The Vikings have done some roster shuffling on Tuesday, moving a couple of players between the 53-man roster and the practice squad.

After being elevated from the practice squad in each of the first two games, quarterback Sean Mannion has been signed to the active roster. Mannion has served as Kirk Cousins‘ backup in both games with third-round pick Kellen Mond inactive.

While Mannion spent training camp with the Seahawks, he was the Vikings’ backup quarterback in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

As a corresponding move, Minnesota released running back Ameer Abdullah and re-signed him to the team’s practice squad. Because Abdullah is a vested veteran, he does not have to clear waivers to sign with the practice squad.

Abdullah was elevated from the practice squad in Week One, catching a pair of passes for 15 yards while taking one carry for four yards. While on the 53-man roster in Week Two, Abdullah played 53 percent of special teams snaps and just one offensive snap.

Vikings sign Sean Mannion to 53-man roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk