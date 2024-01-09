Vikings sign RB Myles Gaskin to futures contract

The Minnesota Vikings announced they signed one more player to a futures contract as they gave one to running back Myles Gaskin.

The Vikings signed Gaskin to the active early on in the season and elevated him from the practice squad multiple times this season to be the third running back on the roster. He spent time with the Los Angeles Rams in between his two stints with the Vikings.

Gaskin being brought back on a futures contract is a good thing for the Vikings running back room. While he doesn’t offer high upside at the position, he does have both a good baseline of play and is a veteran voice in the room for Ty Chandler and DeWayne McBride in their development.

Adding Gaskin to a futures contract makes it 11 total players the Vikings have signed to said contracts.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire