Vikings sign RB Abram Smith

The Vikings are adding a running back to the roster.

Agent Murphy McGuire announced that his client Abram Smith has signed with the NFC North club. The team has not made any announcement of Smith's signing or any other roster moves on Friday.

Smith signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Baylor last year and then moved on to the XFL's D.C. Defenders this year. He was named to the All-XFL team after rushing for 788 yards and seven touchdowns.

Alexander Mattison is the lead back in Minnesota. He suffered a minor injury earlier this week and Smith will provide depth behind him along with Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, and DeWayne McBride.