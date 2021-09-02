Vikings re-sign QB Sean Mannion to practice squad

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Tomasson, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sep. 2—The Vikings signed quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad on Thursday. He returns after playing for the team the past two seasons.

The move was expected. A source said Wednesday that the Vikings were ready to re-sign Jake Browning, who was waived Tuesday, to the practice squad. But that changed when Mannion, 29, was released by Seattle, and the Vikings made a commitment to bring him back.

Mannion was Kirk Cousins' backup the past two seasons. He played in just one game, the 2019 regular-season finale against Chicago when Cousins rested for the week after the Vikings clinched a playoff berth.

Mannion could once again be the backup to Cousins. The Vikings also have rookie Kellen Mond on the roster, but Mannion could be elevated for up to two regular-season games. He also could join the 53-man roster later. And if he's signed after Week 1, his contract would not be guaranteed.

The Vikings on Thursday also re-signed punter Britton Colquitt after he had been released on Wednesday when a roster spot was needed. Colquitt was let go with the understanding he would return to the team the next day, and he didn't miss any practices.

Thursday's moves leave the Vikings with the maximum of 53 players on the active roster and 15 on the practice squad. If defensive end Jalyn Holmes, who was waived Wednesday, clears waivers and joins the practice squad, they would be up to the maximum of 16..

Recommended Stories

  • McDowell overcomes trouble, jail stay; wins spot with Browns

    For the longest time, Malik McDowell feared he had thrown away his promising football career and ruined his life. The Browns, though, decided to give him another — a final one — and he's making the most of it. A long shot when Cleveland signed him in May, McDowell, who spent time in jail after a run of serious legal troubles, survived the final cuts Tuesday and was awarded one of 53 spots on the Browns' roster.

  • Malik McDowell grateful for second chance at NFL career with Browns

    Malik McDowell‘s first chance in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks quite literally crashed and burned. An ATV accident over the summer prior to his first training camp in the NFL left him with facial and head injuries that kept him from ever participating in a single in-season practice with the Seahawks. A slew of [more]

  • PHT Morning Skate: Olympic favorites; Parise and the Islanders

    Thursday's collection of links.

  • PHT Morning Skate: Kaprizov, Wild making progress; expectations for Carter

    Wednesday's collection of links.

  • Tennessee-Bowling Green score predictions

    Tennessee-Bowling Green score predictions.

  • Marie-Philip Poulin adds to impressive legacy in Canada's gold-medal win

    Yet another resume builder for Canadian legend Marie-Philip Poulin.

  • Vikings’ initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season

    Check out the Vikings' initial 53-man roster! How do you think the team did?

  • How Indy Car drivers train to race a $900,000 car

    Maneuvering top-of-the-line IndyCars around tracks at speeds of up to 240 mph is not for the faint of heart. IndyCar drivers are elite athletes from all around the world who undergo intense physical and psychological training to become the best in the world. In May, Insider visited the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home of the Indianapolis 500, to see firsthand the training these drivers undergo, from the gym to the track. We followed along with Andretti Autosport driver Alexander Rossi, who won the Indianapolis 500 in 2016, to see what it takes to be an IndyCar driver.

  • Kyle Shanahan: I don’t need to announce the 49ers’ starting quarterback, you can figure it out

    San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan is sticking to his plan not to announce the 49ers’ starting quarterback. Shanahan told reporters that he doesn’t need to make any announcements about starters at quarterback or any other position. “I don’t need to announce the quarterback, I don’t think I need to announce the starting punt returner, either, [more]

  • The Young and the Restless - Ashland's Health

    Victoria receives alarming news from Ashland.

  • Cousins and the offensive line: Does one stat explain multiple problems?

    One data point is an anecdote. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins misfires on a late-game drive. Or his protection breaks down. Maybe both? The Vikings needed just a field goal to win — like, for instance, last year against Tennessee — but instead they lose. Fans are left fuming. Cousins isn't clutch, they yell. The O-line stinks, they bellow. Those of us more analytically inclined say whoa, whoa, whoa. ...

  • Vikings waive Jake Browning

    The Vikings appear to have settled their backup quarterback position. According to multiple reports, the team is waiving Jake Browning as they cut their roster down ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. With 2020 seventh-rounder Nate Stanley also expected to be cut on Tuesday, that leaves Kellen Mond as Kirk Cousins‘ backup in Minnesota. [more]

  • Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards hit a growth spurt in rookie year

    Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch revealed that Edwards hit a growth spurt last season as a rookie.

  • Max Scherzer pushes Dodgers into 1st in NL West despite hamstring tightness

    Max Scherzer helped propel the Los Angeles Dodgers into first place in the NL West for the first time since late April.

  • NFL cuts: Notable names who were released

    There were some recognizable names that were among the cuts when all NFL teams had to finalize their 53-man rosters.

  • Gardner Minshew “fired up” about joining Eagles

    Quarterback Gardner Minshew was pretty adamant about not being or going No. 2 while he was with the Jaguars, but he has a different take on life with the Eagles. Minshew was traded to the Eagles last weekend and the deal allowed him to renew his acquaintance with head coach Nick Sirianni. Minshew told reporters [more]

  • Below a pyramid, a treasure trove sheds new light on ancient Mexican rites

    More than a decade after Sergio Gomez began excavating a tunnel under a towering Mexican pyramid, the archeologist still spends most of his time studying the massive cache of sacred artifacts carefully placed there by priests some 2,000 years ago. The volume and variety of objects hidden in the sealed tunnel under Teotihuacan's ornate Feathered Serpent Pyramid has shattered records for discoveries at the ancient city, once the most populous metropolis of the Americas and now a top tourist draw just outside modern-day Mexico City. Over 100,000 artifacts from the tunnel have been cataloged so far, ranging from finely-carved statues, jewelry, shells, and ceramics as well as thousands of wooden and metallic objects that mostly survived the passage of time intact.

  • Jermaine Wiggins: Choosing Mac Jones over Cam Newton 'a huge mistake'

    Jermaine Wiggins explains why he believes the Patriots' decision to go with Mac Jones over Cam Newton as the team's starting QB "has the potential to be really ugly."

  • Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley: ‘we made a mistake’ on bringing in Tre Bradford

    Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley didn't shy away from discussing Tre Bradford, calling it a mistake to bring in the former LSU Tiger.

  • Julian Edelman weighs in on Patriots going with Mac Jones over Cam Newton

    Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman shared his take on rookie Mac Jones beating out Cam Newton for the starting quarterback job.