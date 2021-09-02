Vikings re-sign QB Sean Mannion to practice squad

Sep. 2—The Vikings signed quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad on Thursday. He returns after playing for the team the past two seasons.

The move was expected. A source said Wednesday that the Vikings were ready to re-sign Jake Browning, who was waived Tuesday, to the practice squad. But that changed when Mannion, 29, was released by Seattle, and the Vikings made a commitment to bring him back.

Mannion was Kirk Cousins' backup the past two seasons. He played in just one game, the 2019 regular-season finale against Chicago when Cousins rested for the week after the Vikings clinched a playoff berth.

Mannion could once again be the backup to Cousins. The Vikings also have rookie Kellen Mond on the roster, but Mannion could be elevated for up to two regular-season games. He also could join the 53-man roster later. And if he's signed after Week 1, his contract would not be guaranteed.

The Vikings on Thursday also re-signed punter Britton Colquitt after he had been released on Wednesday when a roster spot was needed. Colquitt was let go with the understanding he would return to the team the next day, and he didn't miss any practices.

Thursday's moves leave the Vikings with the maximum of 53 players on the active roster and 15 on the practice squad. If defensive end Jalyn Holmes, who was waived Wednesday, clears waivers and joins the practice squad, they would be up to the maximum of 16..