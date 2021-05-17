The Vikings made an addition to their secondary on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed cornerback Parry Nickerson. They also confirmed the signing of tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk.

Nickerson was a Jets 2018 sixth-round pick and played in 16 games for the team during his rookie season. The Jets traded him to the Seahawks the next season and he moved on to the Jaguars without playing a game for Seattle. He played four games in Jacksonville and appeared in one game for the Packers last year.

He has 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defensed in those appearances. He joins a cornerback group that said goodbye to Mike Hughes when the Vikings traded him to the Chiefs last week.

Vikings sign Parry Nickerson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk