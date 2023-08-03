Vikings sign OT Jarrid Williams, terminate contract of OT Bobby Evans

The Minnesota Vikings have been working on fortifying the offensive line this week. After Aaron Wilson reported the signing of OT Christian DiLauro on Wednesday night, the Vikings officially announced his signing along with OT Jarrid Williams while terminating the contract of OT Bobby Evans.

Williams was an undrafted free agent out of Miami FL in the 2022 NFL draft and was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent time on both the Eagles and Detroit Lions’ practice squads.

Williams started his college career at Houston and followed quarterback D’Eriq King to the sunshine state. He played in 50 games during his college career with 39 total starts.

Evans ended his second tenure with the Vikings after just 10 days. he spent time on the Vikings practice squad at the end of 2022 as well.

The Vikings now have a full 90-man roster.

