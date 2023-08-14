Vikings sign OT Chim Okorafor, waive OT Jacky Chen

The Minnesota Vikings made a swap at offensive tackle on Monday.

In a corresponding move, the Vikings signed tackle Chim Okorafor and waived tackle Jacky Chen.

The Vikings signed Chen as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite attending a smaller college (Pace University), Chen impressed during pre-draft workouts and garnered buzz from executives across the league.

Okorafor, a rookie, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles. He was later released on Aug. 8.

Okorafor attended Benedictine College, an NAIA school located in Atchinson, Kansas. While there, Okorafor was named a 2022 NAIA All-American while leading a Benedictine offensive line that allowed just 12 sacks in 13 games.

At 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, Okorafor has the required size to play offensive tackle at the next level, and his basketball background signals a unique athletic ability.

However, Okorafor will face a tough road to make the Vikings 53-man roster. Okorafor’s potential could make him a candidate for the practice squad, where he could continue to clean up his game.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire