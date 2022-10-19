Vikings sign OLB Benton Whitley to the active roster

The Minnesota Vikings made three roster moves on Tuesday, including releasing wide receiver Blake Proehl who was entering the third week of his practice window coming off the Physically Unable to Perform list. What was intriguing was that the Vikings didn’t immediately fill Proehl’s roster spot.

On Wednesday afternoon, they did just that by signing outside linebacker Benton Whitley to the active roster.

Whitley was an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross this past April and signed with the Los Angeles Rams. He was waived in final cuts and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs to be on their practice squad.

By adding him to the active roster, the Vikings are now up to six edge rushers and seven defensive lineman.

In his career at Holy Cross, Whitley played in 42 games accruing 111 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire