Vikings re-sign offensive lineman Dalton Risner to one-year deal

According to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, the Minnesota Vikings have re-signed offensive lineman Dalton Risner to a one-year deal. The Vikings starting guard last season had a rather public disappointment in his free agent market, but it seems he’s finally found a suitor, and it’s back in Minneapolis.

Risner came to the Vikings partway through last season and almost immediately worked his way into the starting lineup. He played a pivotal role on the offensive line and will look to improve an offensive line that took a lot of heat during the season but performed better than many may realize.

Risner started his career with the Denver Broncos after being taken in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Risner played four seasons with the Broncos, starting every game in his first two seasons and missing just four games in the next two seasons.

After leaving the Broncos, Risner signed with the Vikings during the 2023 season, eventually prompting the team to trade starting guard Ezra Cleveland to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With the signing, Risner figures to pick up where he left off in 2023 as the team’s starting left guard. Alongside one of the top tackles in the NFL, Christian Darrisaw, they figure to be one of the top duos in the NFL.

