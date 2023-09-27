Vikings sign Myles Gaskin to practice squad

Myles Gaskin wasn't gone from the Vikings for long.

Yesterday the Vikings cut Gaskin off their active roster, but today they signed him back to their practice squad.

Gaskin is a veteran running back who has 361 carries for 1,355 yards and seven touchdowns in his career, plus 101 catches for 701 yards and six receiving touchdowns in his NFL career. But on the Vikings this season, he didn’t play at all on offense and got just two plays on special teams this season.

The Vikings traded for running back Cam Akers last week, which bumped Gaskin down a notch on the depth chart, but he'll stay in Minnesota.