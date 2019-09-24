Vikings sign Marcus Sherels

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell isn’t the only player returning to the Vikings on Tuesday.

When the team announced the previously reported signing of Treadwell on Tuesday afternoon, they also announced that they have signed cornerback Marcus Sherels.

Sherels signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2010 and remained with the team through last season. He signed with the Saints in March and was released after being placed on injured reserve in late August.

Sherels holds a handful of franchise records for punt returns and he may be back in that role. Wide receiver Chad Beebe has been handling that job, but he went on injured reserve Tuesday after tearing ligaments in his ankle.

The Vikings also waived linebacker Devante Downs to create room for the returning players.