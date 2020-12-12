Vikings sign linebacker Hardy Nickerson to the active roster

Jack White, Vikings Wire
The Vikings received a big blow to their defensive group when linebacker Eric Kendricks went down with a pregame calf injury against the Jaguars.

On Friday, Minnesota announced that Kendricks would be out again this week. At least the Vikings got more of a notice this time, but losing arguably the team’s best defensive player is always tough.

To combat depth issues at linebacker, the Vikings have signed Hardy Nickerson to the active roster. Nickerson has appeared in 10 games this season, starting one of them.

Minnesota wasn’t done making moves for the linebacker position. The team also elevated LB Blake Lynch to the active roster. Lynch, a rookie out of Baylor, was previously on the practice squad. The Vikings also waived S Curtis Riley.

