The Vikings have made a move to solidify their quarterbacks room.

Minnesota announced on Tuesday that the team has signed Kyle Sloter to its 53-man roster.

Sloter essentially takes quarterback Sean Mannion’s spot as the third quarterback on Minnesota’s roster. Mannion, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 late last week.

Starter Kirk Cousins is unvaccinated. But as long as he continues to test negative for the virus, then is expected to start.

Sloter was previously Minnesota’s third quarterback from 2017-2018.

Minnesota also released tight end Brandon Dillon and receiver Damion Ratley from its practice squad and signed offensive tackle Rick Leonard to the practice squad.

Vikings sign Kyle Sloter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk