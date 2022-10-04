Vikings will sign Khyiris Tonga off Falcons’ practice squad

The Vikings are signing nose tackle Khyiris Tonga off the Falcons’ practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Tonga entered the league as a seventh-round choice of the Bears in 2021.

He played 15 games last season and made 24 tackles, a tackle for loss and had a fumble recovery as a rookie.

The Bears cut Tonga on Aug. 31, and he signed with the Falcons’ practice squad.

He has not appeared in a game this season.

