Vikings sign DE Jonathan Bullard after waiving Kenny Willekes

Kenny Willekes’ time with the Minnesota Vikings has come to an end with the team waiving him on Thursday. In a corresponding move, the Vikings have signed veteran defensive end Jonathan Bullard.

The team is desperately seeking to beef up their pass rush this season, and Willekes simply hasn’t been available on the field.

A knee injury ruined his rookie campaign in 2020, and he only played in six games in 2021. And according to the team’s social media account, Willekes was released with an injury designation. So the team went out and signed a veteran with experience to take his place.

The #Vikings have signed DL Jonathan Bullard and waived/injured Kenny Willekes. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 2, 2022

Bullard started in four games for the Atlanta Falcons last season. He didn’t come away with any sacks, but he did muster 21 tackles, one pass deflection and a quarterback hit.

The Vikings are cleary looking to build depth on the edge behind Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith. Bullard has the experience and availability to serve well in a backup role.

Of course, Willekes could always return later down the line if he manages to clear waivers. But other teams might be swayed by the potential after seeing him rack up two sacks and three tackles for a loss in the finale against the Chicago Bears last season.

