Vikings to re-sign Jonathan Bullard

The Vikings have brought back one of their own in free agency.

Minnesota has agreed to terms to re-sign defensive end Jonathan Bullard, the team announced on Tuesday.

Bullard appeared in 12 games for the Vikings with seven starts in 2022. He recorded 23 tackles with five tackles for loss and a QB hit while playing a total of 27 percent of the club’s defensive snaps.

A third-round pick in 2016, Bullard spent his first three seasons with the Bears. He has also played for the Cardinals, Seahawks, and Falcons.

In 82 games with 22 starts, Bullard has recorded 136 total tackles with 3.5 sacks and five passes defensed.

