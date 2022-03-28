Vikings sign Jesse Davis

Veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis is heading to Minnesota.

Davis has signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Vikings, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. Davis gets a $1.5 million signing bonus, $1.25 million base salary, $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $50,000 workout bonus.

The Vikings view Davis as their likely starting right guard this season.

Davis started 72 games over the last five seasons for the Dolphins, who cut him last week.

