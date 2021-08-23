Vikings sign Ito Smith, put Janarius Robinson on IR

Defensive end Everson Griffen isn’t the only veteran joining the Vikings.

The Vikings made Griffen’s signing official on Monday afternoon and they also announced that they have signed running back Ito Smith.

Smith was a 2018 fourth-round pick by the Falcons and remained with the team until he was waived in April. He spent a little more than a week with the Cardinals earlier this month.

He ran twice for six yards in Arizona’s first preseason game and ran 175 times for 689 yards and six touchdowns during his time in Atlanta.

The Vikings also announced a series of moves that got their roster down to 80 players. They placed 2021 fourth-round defensive end Janarius Robinson on injured reserve and waived quarterback Danny Etling, linebacker Christian Elliss, and defensive tackle Jordon Scott.

