Vikings sign Hakeem Adeniji to active roster

The Vikings added another offensive lineman to their active roster on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed tackle Hakeem Adeniji off of their practice squad. Adeniji signed to the practice squad at the end of August after failing to make the cut to 53 players with the Bengals.

Adeniji was a sixth-round pick in 2020 and he started 15 of the 39 regular season games he played for the Bengals. He also made seven postseason starts, including Cincinnati's Super Bowl LVI loss to the Rams.

The Vikings also announced that they have signed quarterback Tanner Morgan to the practice squad. Morgan went to the University of Minnesota and spent time with the Steelers after going undrafted earlier this year.