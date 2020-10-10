The Vikings signed safety George Iloka from the practice squad for Sunday’s game, the team announced Saturday.

They waived defensive end Eddie Yarbrough in a corresponding move. Yarbrough was inactive the past three games after playing 22 defensive snaps in the opener against Green Bay.

The Vikings elevated Iloka from the practice squad the past two weeks. He would have had to pass through waivers Monday if the Vikings had not signed him to the active roster.

Iloka played six special teams snaps and made one tackle in Week Three. He played 43 snaps on defense last week after officials ejected Harrison Smith, and Iloka made five tackles, including one for loss.

Iloka initially joined the Vikings on Sept. 17, signing to the practice squad.

Iloka played in 16 games for the Vikings in 2018, after six seasons in Cincinnati.

Vikings sign George Iloka from practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk