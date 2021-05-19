Vikings sign fourth-rounder Janarius Robinson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Defensive end Janarius Robinson is the latest Vikings draft pick to sign his rookie deal with the team.

Robinson was a fourth-round pick and he signed a four-year contract to kick off his NFL career. The Vikings have now signed seven of their 11 selections from this year’s draft.

Robinson had 104 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over four seasons at Florida State.

The Vikings also added linebacker Chazz Surratt, defensive end Patrick Jones, cornerback Camryn Bynum, and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman to their defense in the draft. Surratt, Jones, quarterback Kellen Mond, and guard Wyatt Davis still have to sign their contracts.

Vikings sign fourth-rounder Janarius Robinson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Eagles' Jalen Hurts says he's not above competition

    Jalen Hurts hasn't been named the Eagles' starter and the second-year QB doesn't feel entitled. By Dave Zangaro

  • Browns sign fourth-rounder James Hudson III

    The Browns have half of their 2021 draft class under contract. Fourth-round pick James Hudson III became the fourth member of the team to sign his rookie deal. First-round cornerback Greg Newsome II, second-round linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramaoh, third-round wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, and fourth-round defensive tackle Tommy Togiai remain unsigned.. Hudson opened his collegiate days [more]

  • Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform v. Leicester?

    Here’s a look at how Pulisic performed with minute-by-minute analysis, as the USMNT star dug deep to help Chelsea secure a huge win.

  • Jaguars sign 6th-rounder Jalen Camp, waive Ryquell Armstead

    The Jacksonville Jaguars signed sixth-round draft pick Jalen Camp on Monday and waived third-year running back Ryquell Armstead, who spent all of last season on the COVID-19 list. A fifth-round pick from Temple in 2019, Armstead was hospitalized twice and dealt with respiratory issues. The team said last season he was expected to make a full recovery.

  • Charles Woodson entry into Packers Hall of Fame reminds us it is time for a Raiders Hall of Fame

    Charles Woodson entry into Packers Hall of Fame reminds us it is time for a Raiders Hall of Fame

  • Mets trade for OF Cameron Maybin

    The Mets, who are down multiple outfielders, have traded for Cameron Maybin.

  • Lions sign 1st round pick Penei Sewell to his rookie deal

    It's a fully guaranteed deal worth more than $24 million for Sewell

  • Rashard Higgins named Browns most underrated player by PFF

    Browns fans know Higgins but he's not well-known outside of Cleveland

  • Three thoughts on Morgan Moses' likely departure from Washington

    Morgan Moses' days in Washington seem to be numbered. Here are three thoughts about the situation.

  • Serena Williams loses again on clay in Italy

    The 39-year-old has only won one match since the Australian Open.

  • Serena Williams loses in straight sets to Siniakova in Parma

    Serena Williams' disappointing return to tennis continued when she lost in straight sets to 68th-ranked Katerina Siniakova in the second round of the Emilia-Romagna Open on Tuesday.

  • Arrow McLaren teams with streetwear brand for new Indy look

    McLaren cares so much about appearance that the team missed track time before its bungled 2019 Indianapolis 500 attempt because the car's paint scheme didn't precisely match its signature papaya orange shade. The team collaborated with high-end streetwear brand Undefeated for the Indianapolis 500 car that Felix Rosenqvist will be driving Tuesday for Arrow McLaren SP when preparations begin at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

  • Dustin Poirier reacts to Charles Oliveira winning UFC lightweight title

    Top ranked lightweight Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier reacted to Charles Oliveira capturing the 155-pound title at UFC 262 on Saturday. Oliveira was badly hurt by Michael Chandler in the first round of the main event title bout, but survived. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira landed a left hand that sent Chandler crashing to the canvas. Chandler quickly got back to his feet but Oliveira continued to connect until Chandler was back down on the ground and the referee had no choice but to intervene. Following Oliveira's career-defining moment, Poirier congratulated the newly crowned champion and also sent a message to the defeated Chandler. "Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows," Poirier posted on Twitter. Conor McGregor addresses Charles Oliveira, teases he’s next Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021 Oliveira's path to a UFC title was record setting. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. Poirier could have fought for the title, but the former interim champion opted to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas instead.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • Cycling-Lafay wins stage eight of Giro d'Italia as Ewan abandons race

    Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.

  • Padraig Harrington suggests Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are shoo-ins for Ryder Cup picks

    Europe captain Padraig Harrington has revealed Sergio Garcia “nearly needs to lose a limb” to miss out on a wildcard for September’s Ryder Cup and that Ian Poulter is “not far behind” as he considers his three picks for Whistling Straits. Harrington also believes that the top nine in the Europe standings “look pretty well set” to qualify automatically. The Irishman’s comments before Thursday’s first round of the USPGA Championship here at the Ocean Course, are bound to raise a few eyebrows in the camps of Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett and reigning Open champion, Shane Lowry. As a supposed Europe stalwart who is only a few places off the automatic berths, Rose could feel especially shocked to hear he could essentially be in a dogfight for one spot. Meanwhile, rookies such as Bob MacIntyre and Matt Wallace must now believe they require dramatic headway in the last few months of the points race to make it by right. Speaking candidly to Telegraph Sport, Harrington said: “If you look at the team, the top nine guys are well up there. Yes, from now on it is double points [per qualifying event], the reason being that if someone plays well, form will be rewarded, but only one guy is going to play their way in at most. “I would say the experienced players will now be playing to impress and the rookies should know they have to play their way in. “If you look at the guys who aren’t in, it would be a very odd decision to overlook Sergio and Poulter so that doesn’t leave very much does it? Which is difficult. Justin is the perfect example. He showed at Augusta [where he finished seventh] that he likes the big event. And what if Frankie starts playing well? “You got four or five Ryder Cup players in contention. Sergio will nearly need to lose a limb not to be picked and Poulter is not far behind him. Nobody is guaranteed a pick, but, well, you have to think with Sergio and Ian…” Garcia is currently in 13th in the standings and with his status as the match’s all-time record point scorer, it would, indeed, be difficult to envisage the Spaniard being denied a 10th appearance.

  • Federer calls for end to Tokyo Games uncertainty

    The Olympics are set to run from July 23 to Aug. 8 after being postponed in March last year over the coronavirus pandemic. But Japan, battling a surge of infections, has extended until the end of May a state of emergency in its capital, Tokyo, and three areas.

  • Pacers torch Hornets in play-in game, 144-117

    Oshae Brissett scored 23 points to help lift the Indiana Pacers to a 144-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday in an Eastern Conference play-in game in Indianapolis. Doug McDermott scored 16 of his 21 points in the first quarter for the ninth-seeded Pacers, who will visit the loser of Tuesday's clash between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics. The final play-in game on either Thursday or Friday will determine which team advances to face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Them again: Djokovic and Nadal to meet in Italian Open final

    Maybe the new generation of tennis players isn’t quite so ready to end the eras of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Titles for Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open, respectively, raised speculation again that the Big Three — including 39-year-old Roger Federer — was expiring. Djokovic, who turns 34 in a week, and Nadal, who turns 35 next month, won a total of three matches over younger players on Saturday and will renew their record-setting rivalry in the Italian Open final on Sunday — exactly two weeks before Roland Garros starts.

  • Tennis-Beaten Djokovic hits right notes on clay in Rome

    The Serbian, who will turn 34 this week, came back from a set and a break down to beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in his rain-hit quarter-final on Saturday before returning to court later in the day to overcome Lorenzo Sonego. But he fell 7-5 1-6 6-3 to his great rival Nadal on Sunday. "I was happy to play him because of the fine-tuning for Roland Garros ... That doesn't get bigger of a challenge on clay than playing Rafa in finals," Djokovic told reporters, adding that he was very pleased with the fight he showed.