Vikings sign former Rams OLB Chris Garrett to practice squad

After losing Janarius Robinson off of their practice squad to the Philadelphia Eagles active roster, the Minnesota Vikings replaced him quickly by signing former Los Angeles Rams OLB Chris Garrett. They had hosted Reggie Roberson and Khalil Davis on a visit and tryout, respectively, on Tuesday in hopes of adding them to the practice squad.

A seventh-round pick of the Rams in 2021, Garrett was a star pass rusher for local Concordia-St. Paul and became their second-ever NFL draft pick.

The draw in signing Garrett is what we have seen with a lot of the players general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been bringing in. He has a great 10-yard split. That and his 20-yard split both were in the 94th percentile but the rest of his athletic testing was average or slightly below.

Over 28 games for Concordia-St. Paul, Garrett accumulated 36.5 sacks including a career-high 16.5 in 2018. His 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

With the addition of Garrett, the practice squad is now full at 16 players.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire