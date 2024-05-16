Vikings sign former Packers TE Robert Tonyan

The Minnesota Vikings signed former Packers tight end Robert Tonyan on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The veteran tight end joins a loaded Vikings tight end room to compete for a role within the Minnesota offense.

The team waived Donovan Manuel as a corresponding move to make room for Tonyan on the roster.

Robert Tonyan is entering his seventh season with the NFL after going undrafted out of Indiana State in 2017. He has accumulated 1,549 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 148 receptions in 85 career games. The signing with the Vikings completes the NFC North roster collection for Tonyan as he has played with the Lions and Bears as well.

As mentioned, Tonyan joins a tight end group led by T.J. Hockenson, another NFC North veteran, and five other tight ends. He is the second tight end to sign with the team in the last week after the team added Sammis Reyes through the International Player Pathway.

At the time of the signing, contract details had not been made public yet.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire