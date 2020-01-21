Vikings sign former CFL receiver Bralon Addison

The Vikings announced they signed receiver Bralon Addison to a futures deal.

Addison spent the past two seasons playing for the Hamilton Tiger Cats in the Canadian Football League.

He earned CFL East Division All-Star honors in 2019 by catching 95 passes for 1,236 yards and seven touchdowns. Addison also ran for 218 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries.

Addison originally entered the NFL in 2016, signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon. He spent time with the Broncos and Bears during his rookie season.

Addison played two games with the Bears, catching one pass for 11 yards, rushing one time for 4 yards, returning two punts for 3 yards and returning one kickoff for 18 yards.

The Vikings also announced they signed defensive end Stacy Keely to a futures deal Tuesday. Keely spent the 2018 season on the Vikings’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent in May.