Vikings sign former CFL cornerback Marcus Sayles to futures contract

With the 2019 season for the Minnesota Vikings is not yet complete, the team is already planning for their 2020 campaign with a signing at a position of need.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Vikings signed former CFL cornerback Marcus Sayles to a futures contract on Friday.

Sayles tried to crack into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Division II West Georgia in 2017 with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. However, Sayles had to go north of the border for his next opportunity with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Sayles won a Grey Cup with Winnipeg this past season and was named to the West All-Star team in 2019.

Sayles counts against Minnesota’s 90-man offseason roster and doesn’t factor into their current postseason run.

Sayles signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent and was released at the end of training camp. He spent time on the practice squads of the Bills and Rams throughout 2017 before going to the CFL in 2018.