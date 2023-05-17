Vikings sign first round pick Jordan Addison

Tyler Forness
After signing four of their six 2023 NFL draft picks right before minicamp last Friday, the Minnesota Vikings have officially signed first-round pick Jordan Addison to a four-year rookie contract. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

His rookie contract slot is projected to be a four-year deal worth $13,731,737 with a signing bonus of $6,986,718 as the official numbers are not out yet.

The Vikings are hoping that Addison can develop into a quality number two wide receiver opposite of Justin Jefferson, especially with his skill set to get open in the intermediate areas of the field.

