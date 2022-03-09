Vikings sign DT T.Y. McGill in first offseason move

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made his first move on Wednesday in signing defensive tackle T.Y. McGill. It’s the calm before the storm of free agency descends upon Eagan next week.

After spending eight weeks on the Vikings practice squad, McGill got a bump to the active roster for the last two games of the 2021 regular season against the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. He made enough of an impression for Adofo-Mensah to bring him back in to compete for a spot on the 2022 roster.

Before coming to Minnesota, he spent time on the Washington Commanders practice squad and was ultimately released from the team last November.

That prompted the Vikings to swoop right in after dealing with injuries and illness along their defensive front. Life is about opportunities and making the most out of the few moments you truly have to shine. Most would consider McGill a journeyman considering he’s played for nine different football teams since going undrafted in 2015.

But his resilience has continued to earn him opportunities along the way. Can it keep him on the active roster?

That’s the biggest test he faces in 2022.

