Vikings sign DT T.J. Smith to the practice squad, place Harrison Hand on COVID-19/Reserve list

For the second time this week, the Vikings placed a cornerback on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Minnesota had to put Harrison Hand on the list this time. Earlier this week, the Vikings did the same with cornerback Cameron Dantzler. Dantzler said on Twitter that he has received one of the COVID-19 vaccines. Hand was also on the COVID-19/Reserve list earlier this season.

Minnesota wasn’t done there. The Vikings also signed DT T.J. Smith to the team’s practice squad. The move comes after Minnesota released WR Whop Philyor from the practice squad earlier in the week.

Smith, an Arkansas product, signed with the Chargers in undrafted free agency during the 2020 offseason. He was with the Chargers practice squad before he signed with the Vikings practice squad.

He has the ability to play in different techniques across the defensive line, though he may have trouble finding his way into playing time with how deep the Vikings are on the interior of that position group. The team signing Smith doesn’t necessarily mean that Michael Pierce’s MRI did not go well.