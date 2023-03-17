Vikings sign Dean Lowry

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry is switching sides in the Packers-Vikings rivalry.

The Vikings announced that Lowry has agreed to terms on a contract with the team on Friday. He has spent all seven of his NFL seasons with the Packers.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that it is a two-year, $8.5 million for Lowry.

Lowry joined the Packers as a fourth-round pick in 2016 and he started 80 of the 111 games he played in Green Bay. He had 252 tackles, 15.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances and added 15 tackles in eight games.

Dalvin Tomlinson left to sign with the Browns this week, so Lowry helps fill a need on the defensive line for new Vikings coordinator Brian Flores.

