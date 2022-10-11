Vikings sign DB Theo Jackson off Titans’ practice squad

One member of the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 draft class has been poached off the team’s practice squad.

On Tuesday, the Vikings announced they have signed defensive back Theo Jackson off the Titans’ practice squad. Jackson was a sixth-round pick of Tennessee earlier this year.

After failing to make Tennessee’s initial 53-man roster out of training camp, Jackson was brought back on the practice squad. He was elevated for the Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts but was ultimately inactive.

The Titans now have an open spot on their practice squad. Tennessee will enjoy their bye week ahead of a Week 7 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire