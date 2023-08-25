Vikings sign CB Jameson Houston

The Vikings have a new cornerback on their roster.

The team announced the signing of Jameson Houston on Friday afternoon. Tackle Chim Okorafor was waived in order to clear space for Houston.

Houston appeared in three games for the Eagles during the 2020 season. He played 22 defensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps in those appearances.

The Eagles traded Houston to the Jaguars in 2021, but he failed to make the team. He spent time with the Seahawks last year and has also played in the XFL and USFL since leaving Jacksonville.

The Vikings close out their preseason schedule against the Cardinals on Saturday. They need to cut their roster to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon.