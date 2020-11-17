Vikings re-sign Brett Jones to active roster

The Vikings signed center Brett Jones to their 53-player roster from the practice squad Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

He has taken the roster spot of offensive guard Dru Samia, who went on the COVID-19 reserve list this week after testing positive.

Jones played 32 snaps on special teams in eight games with the Vikings this season. He signed Sept. 18 after an injury to guard Pat Elflein, whom the Vikings since have waived.

The Vikings cut Jones Oct. 27 with the intention of re-signing him to the practice squad, which they did. He has earned standard call-ups from the practice squad since.

Jones, 29, played 16 games for the Vikings in 2018-19 after a trade from the Giants.

He played 30 games, with 14 starts, in two seasons with the Giants after two seasons with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League.

