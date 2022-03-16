The Vikings signed offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann on Wednesday, the team announced.

Schlottmann can play all three interior spots on the line. He provides the Vikings with depth after their losses of Mason Cole, Rashod Hill and Dakota Dozier.

Schlottmann spent the past four seasons with the Broncos, having signing there as an undrafted free agent out of TCU in 2018. He was on the practice squad as a rookie.

Schlottmann started the final four games of 2019 at right guard. He started two games at right guard and saw some time at left guard in 2020. Last season, Schlottmann made one start at center.

He has played 581 offensive snaps in his career.

Vikings sign Austin Schlottmann originally appeared on Pro Football Talk