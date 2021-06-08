Vikings sign Amari Henderson

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Vikings have added another cornerback to the roster.

The team announced the signing of Amari Henderson on Tuesday. The move comes less than a week after the team signed Bashaud Breeland, but has been in the works for a while.

Henderson tried out at the Vikings’ rookie minicamp and the team moved to sign him at that point, but the deal didn’t get done because Henderson was with his family after the death of his brother. He was undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020 and signed with the Jaguars. He spent time on their practice squad during the regular season.

Cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Parry Nickerson, Tye Smith, and Mackensie Alexander also signed with the team this offseason.

Vikings sign Amari Henderson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

