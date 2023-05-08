Vikings sign 5th-round pick Jaquelin Roy to rookie deal
The Minnesota Vikings have their first signing of the 2023 NFL draft class. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy has signed his rookie contract.
As a fifth-round pick, Roy will make $4,179,772 over four years with a signing bonus that will be around $350,000.
A third-year junior coming out of LSU, Roy is a powerhouse of an athlete in the middle. He was projected by some analysts before last season to potentially go in the first round.
With the Vikings, Roy looks to be a rotational player on the interior with the potential to earn a starting job down the line.
