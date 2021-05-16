Vikings sign 4th-round pick RB Kene Nwangwu

Running back Kene Nwangwu is ready to start his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings.

The former Iowa State running back signed his rookie contract with the Vikings, which will pay him $4.23 million over four years, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

That includes a $752,800 signing bonus and will count $848,200 against the 2021 salary cap.

Nwangwu is expected to compete as the team’s kick returner and as the team’s third running back behind Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison.

In his four-year career at Iowa State, Nwangwu returned 92 kicks for 2,470 yards and one touchdown.

In 2020 as a running back, Nwangwu ran 61 times for 339 yards and four touchdowns.