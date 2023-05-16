Vikings sign 2 Minnesotans after rookie minicamp

After rookie minicamp this past weekend, the Minnesota Vikings have completed their 90-man roster by signing Minnesota-Duluth fullback Zach Ojile and Minnesota offensive lineman Sam Schluter. The team announced these signings on Tuesday morning.

Ojile becomes the second fullback the Vikings have signed out of Minnesota-Duluth in the last 10 years with the first being a massive success in C.J. Ham. He was technically classified as a tight end in college, but is going to play more of an HB/FB role in the NFL.

Schluter was with the San Francisco 49ers last preseason but was released with an injury settlement and later signed with the New York Jets practice squad. The Vikings got an extensive look at him last year during joint practices and he will be competing for the swing tackle job. At Minnesota, he played both right and left tackle.

The Vikings have one spot open on their 90-man roster with outside linebacker Junior Aho not counting against the roster due to the International Pathway Player Program.

