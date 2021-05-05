Vikings sign 11 undrafted rookie free agents

The Vikings drafted 11 players and they doubled the size of their rookie class by signing 11 undrafted free agents.

Former East Carolina wide receiver Blake Proehl is in that group. Proehl’s father Ricky spent 17 seasons in the NFL as a wideout and won two Super Bowl rings while his brother Austin is on the 49ers roster.

Proehl had 130 catches for 1,576 yards and nine touchdowns in 29 collegiate games.

Former LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg is also in the group. Von Rosenberg is old for a rookie at 30 and that’s a result of playing baseball in the Pittsburgh Pirates system for five years before moving onto the gridiron.

San Diego State long snapper Turner Bernard, Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland, Idaho edge Christian Elliss, California defensive tackle Zeandae Johnson, Indiana wide receiver Myron Mitchell, Memphis kicker Riley Patterson, Kentucky running back A.J. Rose, and Oregon nose tackle Jordan Scott are the other nine signings in Minnesota.

