Vikings showcase changed offensive approach in preseason opener

The Minnesota Vikings are undergoing an offensive makeover, but it might not be obvious.

It’s not quite as drastic as the defense’s shift, which goes from a zone-heavy scheme to one that prides itself on playing aggressive man coverage, but it’s one the Vikings are likely hoping provides more stability and consistency to the unit.

This shift began in free agency when the Vikings signed tight end Josh Oliver to a three-year contract. At the time, the move provided some confusion. The Vikings chose to pursue tight end T.J. Hockenson at the trade deadline, offering the offense a reliable secondary pass-catcher to pair with Justin Jefferson, and it seemed like the Vikings had their long-term answer at tight end.

To immediately follow that up with Oliver left the Vikings offense with more questions than answers that could be offered during the off-season.

After just one preseason game, though, it seems we have the answer. Josh Oliver’s signing was never about Hockenson; instead, it was about trying to build an offense that might offer more versatility in the run game.

The numbers behind this switch

For years, the NFL seemed to be switching towards a horizontal offensive attack, which included more wide receivers and fewer tight ends and running backs. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was among those ushering this change, introducing a reworked air raid-adjacent offense to the league.

However, as defenses began to get lighter, offenses began to adjust. There’s been a recent resurgence of two tight end sets, most commonly 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends), with San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan at the forefront of this switch, but some of his direct disciples have also joined in.

Kevin O’Connell did not follow suit in his first season, which may be a case of necessity more than choice.

For most of the year, Johnny Mundt was the team’s starting tight end, and it was only after the trade deadline that the team found its long-term answer in Hockenson.

The Vikings ran 11 personnel most of the time last year and found success. Most of their success came through the air, where the Vikings had a total EPA of 15.86 on 553 attempts. In 12 personnel, the Vikings had a -5.07 total EPA on 55 attempts.

While the Vikings’ preseason opener didn’t offer all the answers, it seems like they plan to operate in heavier sets, opting to play with two tight ends throughout the game.

Josh Oliver's role

T.J. Hockenson was out for the Vikings’ preseason opener, allowing free agent signing Josh Oliver and former starter Johnny Mundt to take most of the snaps.

In the first half, the Vikings operated in a lot of 12 personnel looks, which Mundt and Olivers sharing the field. This idea better fits the Shanahan playbook because most plays are designed with a fullback or an extra tight end on the field.

Using two tight ends forced the Seahawks into heavier boxes, which featured seven players (five defensive linemen and two linebackers).

On a first down early in the game, the Vikings ran a strong toss, which put a lot of the responsibility on Oliver and Mundt to seal the edge and spring running back Ty Chandler.

As Mundt climbed to the second level to take the safety, Oliver sealed the edge and bumped the linebacker to help spring Chandler for a first down.

The big thing to look at here is Seattle moving to a bear front. The bear front has been utilized by NFL teams hoping to combat heavier personnel by crowding the middle of the field and putting less stress on the defensive backs to participate in run defense.

However, the bear front leaves itself vulnerable to big plays on the outside because the offense can normally gain a numbers advantage. The Vikings get that numbers advantage, but it’s up to Oliver to seal the edge and keep the outside edge rusher neutralized.

The play is a perfect explanation of Oliver’s skillset. He might not impact the game as a pass catcher, but his presence on the field gives the offense an extra body in the run game and an extra way to diversify their approach.

Double trouble

Kevin O’Connell recently called tight end Johnny Mundt the best third tight end in the league.

It’s lofty praise for Mundt, but it’s some that he deserves to some degree. Mundt is a sort of do-it-all TE3 where his presence helps opens up more stuff for other players.

Against the Seahawks, the Vikings put a lot of pressure on the tight ends to make critical blocks that kept the offense rolling. Putting an edge rusher against a tight end could signal disaster, but Mundt and Oliver held their own throughout the game.

On a 4th and short early in the game, the Vikings ran Mundt into the flat, who was able to get the first down with ease.

Where does Hockenson fit?

Hockenson’s absence may leave some question marks regarding his availability for the start of the regular season. Should he be healthy, there’s obviously a fit for him in this offense.

O’Connell won’t throw Hockenson into the same role as Mundt because he offers more as a receiver, but Oliver’s presence should allow Hockenson to become even more of a focal point in the offense.

When the Vikings want to use Hockenson as a secondary pass target, Oliver should be able to provide the blocking duties, removing some stress from what Hockenso needs to do.

Even if the Vikings keep Hockenson as a blocker at times, his aura is enough to keep the defense focusing on him. Think of Hockenson as a Mundt that was on Pimp My Ride.

