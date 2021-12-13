Vikings make several roster moves

Minnesota’s season has not gone to plan. The Vikings have their excuses, though: they’ve had to deal with injuries and other absences at key positions.

The team’s depth took another hit this week when it had to place RB Alexander Mattison and WR Dan Chisena on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Additionally, the Vikings added G Kyle Hinton to the COVID-19/Reserve Practice Squad list.

More bad news: Minnesota added LB Ryan Connelly to IR. The Vikings’ health at the linebacker position has been shaky recently with Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr and Blake Lynch all missing time in the past two games.

The Vikings claimed RB Wayne Gallman off waivers, at least. Gallman has played in six games this season, all of which came with the Falcons. Atlanta waived Gallman after he rushed for 104 on 28 carries for them this year.

Minnesota won’t find a solid replacement for Mattison, considering he’s one of the best backup running backs in the NFL. That said, Gallman can help patch up the hole.