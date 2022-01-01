Vikings make several roster moves

The Vikings defense is thinning out as it heads towards the last stretch of the 2021 regular season.

Minnesota already saw DE Danielle Hunter go down with a season-ending injury. The Vikings placed Everson Griffen on the NFI list as well. The team also waived starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Minnesota hit another obstacle on Saturday: the team downgraded DT Michael Pierce to out for the Week 17 matchup in Green Bay on Sunday night.

The Vikings were not done there. Minnesota activated Oli Udoh off COVID-19/Reserve. With OL Mason Cole on IR, Udoh can be a useful player if he makes a speedy return to the starting lineup.

The team also called up S Myles Dorn, CB Tye Smith and DE Kenny Willekes to the active roster via COVID-19 replacement. Minnesota elevated DT T.Y. McGill and DE Eddie Yarbrough from the practice squad, too.

Pierce, the Vikings’ biggest free agency signing of 2020, was a high-risk opt out last year. This year, he returned to playing in games, but has dealt with injuries for much of the season.

Pierce has played in just eight games for the Vikings so far. This week, Pierce will be out with an illness. The nose tackle was previously tabbed as questionable for the Packers game.