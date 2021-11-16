Vikings make several roster moves

The Vikings made various roster moves on Tuesday — some had to do with the COVID-19/Reserve list and others had to do with the practice squad.

The Vikings activated C Garrett Bradbury from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Minnesota has a decision to make about which player should start at center in Week 11 against Green Bay: Bradbury or the fill-in starter Mason Cole.

The team also activated T Timon Parris off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Minnesota placed S Josh Metellus on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said that S Harrison Smith is expected to be activated off the list on Wednesday, so Metellus’ presence on the active roster isn’t nearly as dire now.

The Vikings also made some practice squad choices. The team signed FB Garrett Groshek to that team. Minnesota still has fellow FB Jake Bargas on the practice squad. The Vikings released C Cohl Cabral from the practice squad, too.