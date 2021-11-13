Vikings make several roster moves

The Viking signed Michael Pierce in 2020 with the hope of him shutting down the opposing team’s run game.

Through circumstances outside his control, Pierce has not been a consistent piece in the oft-puzzling Minnesota defense.

The Vikings placed Pierce on IR Saturday. Pierce, who will miss his fifth game this week, will be out for at least two additional games. Dalvin Tomlinson, a run-stopping defensive tackle who plays the three-technique, becomes a crucial player with Pierce out.

Fellow DT Armon Watts should get more reps in Pierce’s absence. Also, expect the Vikings to rotate in DT Sheldon Richardson more often with Pierce officially out for a few more weeks at least.

The #Vikings have placed DT Michael Pierce on IR and activated S Myles Dorn and CB Tye Smith to the active roster via COVID-19 replacement. https://t.co/PDYUAh4PRx pic.twitter.com/hWuXtJ60GZ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 13, 2021

The team also activated S Myles Dorn and CB Tye Smith to the active roster via COVID-19 replacement. S Harrison Smith, who resides on the COVID-19/Reserve list, will miss the upcoming game. Patrick Peterson will be out this week due to his IR designation. With depth lacking at corner and safety, the Viking shored up the bottom of the depth chart at those two positions.