Vikings set to interview Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday

The growing interest between Jim Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings has reached the point where the Michigan coach is actually flying into Minnesota for an interview on Wednesday.

It’s real now, folks.

The Vikings requested an interview and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah actually spoke with Harbaugh on Saturday. That conversation was enough to get the two sides to the next step, which is obviously Harbaugh coming to town for a face-to-face interview.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings came away from the initial conversation convinced Harbaugh was ready for “a return to the NFL.”

Harbaugh might have rubbed some people the wrong way during his stint with the San Francisco 49ers, but he also turned the team into a contender overnight back in 2011.

They were sitting at third in the NFC West coming off a 6-10 season. However, Harbaugh stepped in and things started to change right away. He won the division and led the lowly 49ers to the NFC Championship game in his first year with the team.

The following year, he led them to Super Bowl XLVII, where he was defeated by his brother, John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s an incredible feat that should be admired, even after things unraveled just as quickly as it all came together.

List