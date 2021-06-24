The Vikings who are set to be free agents in 2022

The Vikings have made plenty of decisions to cut back on veteran contracts these past two offseasons.

Players like Xavier Rhodes and Riley Reiff have departed in free agency, giving plenty of young players opportunities. Due to all the one-year deals the Vikings gave to free agents this offseason, the team has even more decisions to make in the not-so-distant future.

From safety Harrison Smith to right tackle Brian O’Neill, the Vikings have a plethora of players set to be free agents in the offseason of 2022. Vikings Wire compiled a list of those who, as of now, are set to have their contracts run out that offseason. Note: this list was compiled with the help of Spotrac.

Here it is:

S Harrison Smith

Sep 27, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive back Harrison Smith (22) runs with the ball after his interception in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

LB Anthony Barr

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) drops into coverage against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

CB Patrick Peterson

Jun 9, 2021; Minnesota Vikings defensive back Patrick Peterson (7) and defensive back Harrison Smith (22) talk during drills at OTA at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

DT Sheldon Richardson

Sep 23, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

CB Bashaud Breeland

September 15, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) intercepts the football against Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) during the third quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

DE Stephen Weatherly

Story continues

Dec 23, 2019; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Stephen Weatherly (91) celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter against Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-403397 ORIG FILE ID: 20191223_sal_ai9_9839.JPG

T Rashod Hill

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Rashod Hill stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

LB Nick Vigil

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Nick Vigil (59) moves in position against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

S Xavier Woods

Dallas Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods (25) prepares to defend against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

CB Mackensie Alexander

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

OT Brian O'Neill

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (75) readies at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Bears defeated the Vikings 33-27. (AP Photo/David Berding)

G Dakota Dozier

Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Dakota Dozier (78) in action in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Bears defeated the Vikings 33-27. (AP Photo/David Berding)

CB Tye Smith

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 27: Tye Smith #23 of the Tennessee Titans looks on during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

RB Ameer Abdullah

Jun 9, 2021; Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (31) dances in drills at OTA at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

LS Andrew DePaola

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings long snapper Andrew Depaola (42) recovers a fumble by Detroit Lions wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

CB Parry Nickerson

Dec 29, 2019; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Parry Nickerson (35) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marcus Johnson (83) during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

WR Chad Beebe

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe (12) runs for a touchdown ahead of Detroit Lions free safety Will Harris (25) during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

OL Mason Cole

Arizona Cardinals center Mason Cole during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

DT Jalyn Holmes

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jalyn Holmes (90) plays against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

OG Zack Bailey

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Zack Bailey (61) during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TE Brandon Dillon

Aug 29, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Brandon Dillon (86) runs past Buffalo Bills defensive back Jaquan Johnson (46) after making a catch during the first quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

K Greg Joseph

May 26, 2021; Eagan, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) participates in drills at OTA at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

DT Hercules Mata'afa

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Hercules Mata'afa gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jordan Brailford

Dec 6, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Brailford (67) celebrates a safety during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

CB Dylan Mabin

Jun 12, 2019; Alameda, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) during minicamp at the Raiders practice facility at the Raiders practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

TE Tyler Conklin

Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin (83) and tight end Irv Smith (84) line up for the snap against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

T Evin Ksiezarczyk

Minnesota Vikings rookies, including defensemen Evin Ksiezarczyk, front left, and Wyatt Davis practice during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

CB Amari Henderson

Wake Forest defensive back Amari Henderson (4) lines up for the snap during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

QB Jake Browning

ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 29: Jake Browning #3 of the Minnesota Vikings throws a pass during the second half of a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on August 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo beats Minnesota 27 to 23. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

LB Cameron Smith

Aug 29, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Minnesota Vikings inside linebacker Cameron Smith (59) looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

G Kyle Hinton

This is a 2020 photo of Kyle Hinton of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Tuesday, July 28, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

1

1