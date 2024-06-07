Vikings set to face New York Giants alternate uniforms Week One

The Minnesota Vikings debuted their own alternate uniforms on Thursday, the same the Giants announced when they will be using theirs. Their “Century Red” uniforms will face off against the Vikings when they open the season against each other.

The game is scheduled for September 8 with a noon kickoff as the Vikings travel to the Meadowlands.

The Giants will be wearing their "century red" uniforms in Week 1 against the #Vikings at MetLife Stadium. pic.twitter.com/85CNuiwBVT — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 6, 2024

The Giants’ unique uniform combo has received good and bad reviews. Personally, they belong as a costume prop for a George Clooney leather helmet football movie, but it will make for interesting viewing on week one.

The Vikings will wear their “Winter Warrior” alternate uniforms on December 16 against the Chicago Bears. The reaction to those was very positive, and the talks about them being the best alternate combo in the NFL are ongoing.

That same discussion is not happening for these Giants uniforms we are subjected to. Fight through week one and prepare for the home opener in Week Two against the San Francisco 49ers.

