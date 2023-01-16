Vikings set another NFL first that nobody wants to claim

There are some stats that come up that only the Minnesota Vikings could achieve. Some are good and some are just laughable. Well, the Vikings found a way on Sunday to achieve one of the latter.

In the Super Bowl era, the Vikings became the first team ever in either the regular season or postseason to complete at least 80% of their passes with no turnover or sacks and lose the football game.

Yes, the first team to ever do this. Previously, NFL teams who had accomplished the feat were a combined 47-0 in such games.

It’s truly astounding that a team who came back from a 33-0 deficit against the Indianapolis Colts and a 17-point deficit on the road against the Buffalo Bills could achieve something like this, but they did.

We may never see a team as perplexing as the 2022 Vikings ever again.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire