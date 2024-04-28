Vikings selection of Khyree Jackson goes back to the Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl has always been seen as an important tool in the NFL draft process, for Khyree Jackson it is the reason he is now a Viking. The Senior Bowl had recently added player interviews to their process and Jackson took full advantage of it, specifically with the Vikings.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported that Jackson elaborated on a video conference as to why he may have made his way to Minnesota.

Jackson says he told the Vikings, “I was the best cornerback in the draft, and I told them they were going to get me for cheaper because of some of the politics that go into it.”

He spent some time away from football but found his way back. He worked at a Harris Teeter’s and was a semi-pro in the NBA 2k video game. He found his way back to football, and he found his aggressive style in the process.

When asked about his play style, Jackson added, “I’ll run through your face. If you fall, you fall, if you don’t, I’ll come next time.”

The Minnesota Vikings and their fans are in for entertaining pass coverage reps this upcoming season.

