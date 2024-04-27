Here’s who the Vikings selected on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft

It couldn’t have worked out much better for the Vikings on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, as they swung for the fences by taking quarterback J.J. McCarthy and edge rusher Dallas Turner. They hit a home run with those addition. There’s no doubt about it.

That aggressiveness ended up costing the Vikings all of their picks on Day 2, however, which left them watching helplessly as dozens upon dozens of prospects went off the board.

Naturally, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell got back to work on Day 3, following their process with hopes of adding more depth to the roster.

Here’s a look at who the Vikings selected:

Khyree Jackson (Round 4, Pick 108)

College: Oregon

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 195 pounds

Analysis: He’s a giant for the position and projects as a player that could thrive in press coverage based on the physicality with which he plays the game. He also has some good speed for somebody of his stature, running the 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds at the NFL Combine a couple of months ago. All of that fits the mold of what defensive coordinator Brian Flores is looking in a cornerback. Though he will have to work on his technique the succeed at the next level, he provides good value considering where the Vikings were able to get him.

