Vikings select rising ACC defensive tackle in recent NFL.com mock draft

Although the Minnesota Vikings signed edge rusher Marcus Davenport during free agency, many still believe that the Vikings could pursue additional help along their defensive line.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores is known to rotate defensive linemen in particular situations, which means having more options is beneficial to the overall health of the defense. The Vikings may draft another defensive lineman in the first round of the NFL Draft, especially if the value was there.

In Eric Edholm’s recent mock draft for NFL.com, the Vikings selected Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey in the first round, giving the Vikings an additional pass rusher.

The Vikings are badly in need of interior pressure, and Kancey can provide that. Also, I wouldn’t be surprised if Will Levis lands here should he still be available.

Kancey is an intriguing NFL Draft prospect, especially with his undersized frame. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Kancey measured in at 6-foot-1 and 281 pounds, which makes him a tweener in the NFL. His frame is cause for concern, though, because it will limit his overall fit at the next level because he’ll likely get out strengthed by most interior offensive linemen.

In the case of the Vikings, it’s hard to see an immediate fit for Kancey. Flores has historically operated in odd fronts, meaning the Vikings will likely see three defensive linemen on most plays. Davenport will likely see some snaps as a down lineman, and the Vikings also signed defensive end Dean Lowry in free agency. With Kancey’s weight, it’s impossible to expect him to play as a 0-tech, which means he’ll have to play as an outside defensive lineman.

As for the Will Levis mention from Edholm, it’s certainly something to keep an eye on. The Vikings have not committed their future to Kirk Cousins, which opens the door for a long-term option at quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire